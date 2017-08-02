ACS Bunco Blast Aug. 5 at Lillian Community Center

The 8th Annual Bunco Bash Fundraiser for the benefit of the American Cancer Society will be held August 5 at the Lillian Community Center. Pre-registration is $25 and registration is $30 at the door. Lunch is included. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and Bunco starts promptly at 10 a.m. There will be door prizes, a raffle, and bunco prizes. Please RSVP by July 22. Proceeds go to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. For more info, contact Kay Kay at annualbuncobash. com, 251-978-4442 or kekay926 @gmail.com.

“We have moved the event from the Spanish Cove Club House to the Lillian Community Center, allowing for even a bigger crowd,’’ said Kay. “Come and help raise money for a great cause and have a Bunco Blast.’’