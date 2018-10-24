Adopt a GSUMC Chancel Choir member to support NYC trip

The community response to the planned November trip by the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church Chancel Choir to sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City has been very enthusiastic and generous, according to Cody Johnson, Director of Worship Arts at GSUMC.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event for the more than 40 singers who will be part of a larger choir at the famed New York City venue,’’ he said. “However, it is also expensive and to that end, there is one additional opportunity to become part of this adventure through Adopt a Choir Member. No donation is too small or too large and specific choir members may be adopted or donations may go to the choir as a whole.”

Checks should be payable to GSUMC and designated for the Choir Carnegie Trip. All donors will have an opportunity to see a video of the entire Carnegie concert at GSUMC following the performance, and those details will be announced later. For more info, visit gulfshoresumc.org or call 251-968-2411.