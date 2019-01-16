Advance tickets for Feb. 6 floral seminar on sale

Gulf Shores Garden Club fundraiser always sells out

Advance tickets are now on sale for the Gulf Shores Garden Club’s 28th Annual Floral Seminar on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores. The (pictured) team of Brantley Snipes, a landscape architect, and mother Peggy Snipes, a floral designer, will present “A Continuous Palette of Garden Color.” Doors open at 9:15 a.m. The program starts at 10:00 a.m.

Immensely popular, the seminar always sells out. Tickets are $20 (advance purchase only.) Entry includes lunch and raffles for exciting door prizes.

Tickets are available at The Thomas Norton Public Library (221 West 19th Ave.) in Gulf Shores or by contacting Charlotte Higgins at 205-410-3190 or c.s.higgins@gmail.com or Mindy Jones at Island Enclosures 251-968-9777, islandenclosures@gulftel.com

Groups of 10 or more can request reserved seating. The deadline to purchase and reserve tickets by mail is January 4.

Diane Urban is the chair and Charlotte Higgins is the co-chair for this event. Proceeds benefit the Gulf Shores Garden Club Scholarship Fund, local non-profits and other local horticultural and community projects.