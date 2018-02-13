Al Peck Tennis Tourney slated March 10 at O.B. Tennis Center

The Al Peck Century Tennis Tournament will be held on Saturday, March 10 at the Orange Beach Tennis Center. This is a one day tournament. Players are guaranteed 2 matches with 10 game pro sets. The combined ages of each team must equal at least 100 years or more. Entry fee is $25 per person or $50 per team. This will include lunch, drinks and a souvenir. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd and Consolation winners. The Orange Beach Tennis Center is located at 4851 Wilson Blvd. Call 251-974-6387 for more info.