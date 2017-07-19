Alabama Tax Free Holiday July 21-23

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. (CST) on Friday July 21, and ending at twelve midnight on Sunday July 23, Alabama will hold its twelfth annual sales tax holiday giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, and clothing free of state sales or use tax. Local sales and use tax may apply. Retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday. Please visit our website for a list of tax free items. This is the first year the tax holiday will occur in July. For more information, visit revenue.alabama.gov/salestax or call call 334-242-1490 or 866-576-6531 weekdays from 9 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m.