America’s Boating Class at PJC Warrington starts July 10

Pensacola Sail and Power Squadron will prsent America’s Boating Course at Pensacola State College’s Warrington Campus beginning July 10 and continuing July 12, 17 and 19 from 6-8:30 p.m. Subjects covered include: Florida Boating Laws, Boat Terms, Boat Handling, Anchoring, Boat Equipment Requirements, Navigation Rules, Aids to Navigation, Adverse Conditions, VHF Radio, Trailering, and Personal Water Craft. The course meets requirements for Florida Boating Safety Education ID card. No Registration Fee or Tuition. Text book is $40 including tax. Two students may share course materials. For more info, contact Chuck Blair at blairchuck@hotmail.com or visit psps.me.