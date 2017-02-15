America’s Boating Course offered March 11 in G.S.

The Perdido Bay Power Squadron is once again offering the premier boating class, America’s Boating Course, on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Legendary Marine, 3977 Highway 59 South, Gulf Shores. The cost is $50 for student materials and lunch. Certified instructors from the Perdido Bay Power Squadron provide instruction as a courtesy to advance recreational boating knowledge.

Purchasing and reviewing the student manual prior to the class is recommended. Register and buy the student manual at Legendary Marine, Coleman Outdoor Outlet, or Blue Water Ships Store. Materials may also be obtained on class day at Legendary Marine. Make checks payable to Perdido Bay Power Squadron. Walk-ins are welcome if space is available. For additional information, call Richard Carson at (251) 980-1536.

The course includes information on getting started, what is needed, required and recommended safety equipment, boating rules to live by, navigation chart overview, boat handling, and related topics.

Student materials include a student manual, graduation certificate, and copies of federal and state rules. Two persons in the same household may share a single book. For those sharing a book, there is a small charge for the additional lunch. Classes are limited to 18 students. Minimum age is 12. An adult must accompany anyone under 16.