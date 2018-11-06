Ancient G.S. Canoe Canal topic of free Nov. 8 lecture

The University of South Alabama Gulf Coast Campus will sponsor a free lecture about the discovery of an ancient canoe canal in Gulf Shores on November 8 from 7 – 8 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Culture Center Auditorium, located at 19470 Oak Road West (County Road 6), about a half-mile east of the Gulf Shores Sports Complex. There is no cost to attend, but please register in advance so that seating can be planned. Register by calling 251-460-7200, online at usacontinuinged.com or by emailing aplatt@southalabama.edu.