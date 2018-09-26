Annual Festival of Flavor Oct. 6 in downtown Foley

The 7th Annual Festival of Flavor will be held on Saturday, Oc. 6 from noon until 5 p.m. in downtown Foley around the intersection of S. Alston St. and W. Laurel Ave. Come sample some of the best food, beer, wine and much more! The festival will be full of tastings from food trucks to world renowned Chefs. The Festival will also have tons of TV’s from small to large so you won’t miss your favorite Football games. For more info, visit alabamafestivalofflavor.com.