April 1 Island Poker Run benefits Pink Heels

Event starts & ends at Wharf; registration is $20 per bike

The Ride to Survive Island Poker Run will be held on Saturday, April 1 at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Registration for the Pink Heals fundraiser starts at 2 p.m. and the ride starts at 3 p.m. Registration is $20 per bike.

All seven Ride the Island Poker Run stops are located on Pleasure Island. The ride will start and finish at The Wharf, with Whyte Caps playing from 2-6 p.m.. Food will be provided by sponsors The Wharf, Ginne Lane Bar & Grill and The Wharf. Other stops include Big Beach Brewing, Sassy Bass Amazin’ Grill, Hooters, Gilbey’s Seafood & Steak, Flora-Bama Yacht Club and the Pleasure Island Tiki Bar.

Pink Heals Inc is a program that enables communities to partner with local businessess and fire departtments to donate goods, services, and health care support to people who are in need. Pink Heals provides support to individuals and families, for all types of illnesses and struggles they may be enduring.

Funds raised by individuals, public servants, or local businesses says in the community to provide home visits to show individuals that they are loved, cherished and important to others. Pink Heals brings back the human element by celebrating people, not causes.

There are more than 100 pink fire trucks throughout three countries as part of the initiative. The Lower Alabama chapter of Pink Heals is headquartered in Orange Beach and the truck’s name is (above) Cindy.

The Pink Heals National Tour operates by the sale of merchandise, gifts and in kind donations to maintain vehicles, buy gas and travel across the country to visit individuals and share the program. Tour drivers volunteer up to 21 days at a time to drive pink fire trucks and police cars across America and deliver the Pink Heals Program to communities.

The Orange Beach pink fire truck and police cars are visual reminders that people matter. Chapters partner with local businesses for home visits in order to provide visit recipients with donated goods, gift cards and services and to give the employees of those businesses the opportunity to bring joy, love and hope to people in need.

For more info or to register for the motorcycle run, visit ridetheislandob.com or email jason@ridetheislandob.com.