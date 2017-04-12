April 15 Crawfish Fest 5K first in Run The Coast Summer Series

The April 15 Crawfish Festival 5K in Gulf Shores is the first race in the Harley Sports Run the Coast – Summer Series. Participants can sign up for all four races at once for a discounted rate, and those completing all four of events will receive a special finisher’s medal. Plus, cash prizes will be awarded for the first three male & female runners based on a point system for all four races.

• The Crawfish Festival 5K And Competitive Walk is part of the Gulf Shores Zydeco Festival on Saturday, April 15. The rae starts at 8 a.m. and starts and finishes at Tacky Jacks, Gulf Shores.

• The Paradise Island 5K Run And Competitive Walk will be held on Sunday, May 28 at 7:30 a.m. at the SportsPlex in Orange Beach.

• The Shark Run Road Race, which includes a 4.5 Mile Adventure Race and the One Mile Adventure Race, will be held on Tuesday, July 4 at 7 a.m. at The Flora-Bama Lounge & Package on Perdido Key.

• The Summer Series Championship Race is the Bloody Mary 5K Run And Competitive Walk scheduled on Saturday, September 2 at 7:30 a.m. at Tacky Jacks, Gulf Shores.

To register or for more info about the races, visit HarleySports.c om or active.com.