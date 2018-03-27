April 8 Coastal Ballet fundraiser will include Cartmell portraits

On Sunday, April 8 from 2-5 p.m., Coastal Ballet Academy will host an exclusive art showing by Greg Cartmell. Mr. Cartmell will be offering watercolor portraits for $100. Each portrait takes 30 – 45 minutes and Coastal Ballet Academy is currently taking bookings now at 251-979-9851. His work will be on view for the next several weeks and available for purchase. This event is free to the public. Coastal Ballet Academy, is located at 3786 South McKenzie Street. Visit Coastal Ballet Academy’s Facebook page or call 251-979-9851 for more information. Pictured: A Cartmell portrait.