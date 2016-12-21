Arctic Express open ‘til Christmas at Wales West

It’s all aboard the Arctic Express at Wales West RV Resort and Light Railway in Summerdale beginning Nov. 25 and continuing through Dec. 24 at Wales West RV Resort and Light Railway in Summerdale. Arctic Express is open nightly from 4 to 9 p.m. Admission is $15 per person plus tax (2 & under are free). Group rates, field trips, and parties can be booked in advance. Wales West is located on Co. Rd. 9 between Fairhope and Silverhill. Info: 888-569-5337 or go to waleswest. com.

Ride an authentic steam train through a wonderland of lights, snow, and decorations to the North Pole. Children can visit with Santa in the winter-wonderland barn and receive a free wooden toy. Free refreshments, a mini-train ride, hay ride, and a playground with a bounce house are among other attractions. In addition, enjoy a petting zoo, pony rides, and the snowball cannon for a slight fee.