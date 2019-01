Area Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Saturday, February 2

1 p.m. – Krewe de la Dauphine (Dauphin Island)

Saturday, February 9

1 p.m. – Dauphin Island People’s Parade (Dauphin Island)

Friday, February 22

6:45 p.m. – Apollo’s Mystic Ladies (Daphne)

Saturday, February 23

6:30 p.m. – Knights of Ecor Rouge (Fairhope)

6 p.m. – Mystics of Pleasure, Orange Beach

Friday, March 1

6 p.m. – Mystical Order of Mirams (Orange Beach)

6:45 p.m. – Maids of Jubilee (Fairhope)

Saturday, March 2

11 a.m. – Foley parade (Foley)

2 p.m. – Krewe of Mullet Mates (Mullet Point)

2 p.m. – Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade, downtown Pensacola

6 p.m. – Mystics of Pleasure (Orange Beach)

6:45 p.m. – The Shadow Barons (Daphne)

Sunday, March 3 (Joe Cain Day)

2:29 p.m. – Loyal Order of the Fire Truck (Daphne)

1 p.m. – Krewe of Wrecks Parade, Pensacola Beach

2 p.m. – Krewe of the Royal Riff-Raff, Josephine

4 p.m. – Krewe du Cirque Grand Parade (Foley, OWA)

Monday, March 4 (Lundi Gras)

4 p.m. – Kid & Pet Parade, The Wharf, Orange Beach

6 p.m. – Evening Float Parade, The Wharf, Orange Beach

6:45 p.m. – Order of Mystic Magnolias (Fairhope)

Tuesday, March 5 (Fat Tuesday)

10 a.m. – Gulf Shores Parade (Gulf Shores)

2 p.m. – Orange Beach Parade (Orange Beach)

5:05 p.m. – LuLu’s Boat Parade, The Wharf to LuLu’s, Pleasure Island