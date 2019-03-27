Art For Heart April 6 in Fairhope

Donna Burns from Kaiser Sotheby’s International Realty and April DePaola from the Coastal Connection Team brokered by eXp Realty (pictured) are volunteer co-chairs for the the 2019 Baldwin Art for Heart Gala scheduled April 6 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Old Barn at Chapel Farm in Fairhope. This is the 27th annual Baldwin Art for Heart Gala and Live Auction and will be held at the home of Jeanna and Rodney Pilot.

This year’s medical honoree is Dr. Robert Robichaux of Cardiology Associates. The community honoree is Jennifer Blanchard of Gulf Chrysler Dodge Jeep. The Heart Heroes for the event are Coach Mark Lasseter and Coach Phil Lazenby. The Signature Sponsor is South Baldwin Regional Medical Center..

Sponsorship opportunities are available and include tickets. Contact Bridgett Dunn at bridgett.dunn@heart.org or visit baldwinartforheart.heart.org for more info.

For 27 years, the Baldwin County Art for Heart event has helped to advance the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association, a mission that has impacted the lives of thousands of men, women and children in south Alabama. Contributions received go far in supporting cardiovascular research, professional and community education, and advocacy efforts. Each year, community members, medical professionals and corporate leaders come together to celebrate the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.