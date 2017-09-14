Art into Words Sept. 21 at Erie Meyer Civic Center

Art into Words, a cultural evening celebrating different mediums and interpretations of art, returns to the Erie Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores on Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

The dinner theatre is the result of a unique collaboration between the City of Gulf Shores, Gulf Coast Arts Alliance and the South Baldwin Community Theatre. The event will pair five artists with five playwrights who will write a short play based on that particular piece of art. The plays will be the centerpiece of an evening which will include a four course meal prepared by Four Brothers Catering, as well as live and silent auctions.

Tickets are $50 and reserved seating for tables of eight is available. Go to gulfshoresal.gov or stop by the Gulf Shores City Store box office located at 1821 Gulf Shores Pkwy. from 8 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday, and 10 a.