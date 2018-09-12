Artists invited to submit work for Hot Air Balloon Fest poster

More SeptMore Sept

The 15th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival committee is seeking an artist to produce the t-shirt and poster artwork for the 2019 Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival. Artwork must be original and artists submitting work must be 18 years $500. Artists are asked to submit proposed sketches/drafts by Friday, November 2. Submissions should be delivered to the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce at 112 West Laurel Ave, Foley, AL 36536 or mailed to PO Box 1117, Foley, AL. Contact Rachel Spear at (251) 943-3291 for more details.