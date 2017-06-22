Artworks will host July 3 Independence Day Party

Artworks Art Gallery on Perdido Key will host a July 3 Happy Independence Day party at 6 p.m. The party will also serve as a bon voyage to resident artist Cathy Riseley, who is returning to Hawaii, and a welcome for new artist Ed Wilson.

Everyone welcome to come and enjoy snacks & light refreshments in honor of the holiday and our artists.

Artworks Studio & Gallery is located at Villagio on Perdido Key (13700 Perdido Key Dr.). The gallery features local artists displaying original artwork. While there is definitely an island/beach & marine focus, the artists mix in many other themes.