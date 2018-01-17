Assessment of Lagoon fisheries topic of Jan. 18 open meeting

Craig Newton, a biologist with Alabama Department of Conservation, will present an assessment of the Little Lagoon Fisheries at the Little Lagoon Preservation Society meeting on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Gulf Shores Activity Center, located at 260 Clubhouse Dr. The first half hour of the meeting provides an opportunity to meet, mingle and enjoy refreshments. The program begins at 6 p.m., and will include a question-and-answer period

LLPS members and guests are invited to learn the lastest assessment of shrimp, fish, and crab populations and trends in Little Lagoon.

During the past several years, anglers have reported lower catches of popular species such as blue crab and flounder compared to prior years in Little Lagoon. Anglers have attributed the lower catches to everything from poor maintenance of Lagoon Pass, overfishing, and a weir between Lake Shelby and Little Lagoon.

Fishery-independent and fishery-dependent data collected in Little Lagoon were analyzed to evaluate trends in Catch Per Unit Effort, distribution of sizes, and patterns in abundance. Review of the data indicates a steady reduction in blue crab abundance beginning in the late 1980s and a reduction in the CPUE of flounder. Numerous factors are likely attributed to the observed declines, but identifying the most significant source of the declining fisheries is problematic.

Other Agenda Items: Little Lagoon Pass Update; Oyster Gardening Update; Committee Activity Update; Election of new Board member.