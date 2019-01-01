Auditions for Willy Wonka Kids Jan. 10

The City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence Theater Program will hold open auditions on Thursday, January 10th for Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Kids play.

Auditions for children, third grade and up, and adults will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Orange Beach Recreation Center. Those auditioning need to arrive with a short monologue and song of their choice prepared. No prior theater experience is necessary.

The performance is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 23

Email jlangston@orangebeachal.gov with questions.