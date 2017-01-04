Auditions for SBCT’s Velveteen Rabbit Jan. 28

Auditions for the South Baldwin Community Theatre’s production of Velveteen Rabbit will be held on Jan. 28 from 1-5 p.m. at South Baldwin Community Theatre. For more info, email growliecat@ yahoo.com.

The Velveteen Rabbit is scheduled April 21-30 at the theatre, located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. The enchanting version of the classic children’s story will touch your

heart. Unbeknownst to Andrew’s grumpy nursemaid, there is a life

to the playthings on the floor and in the toy cabinet when the lights

go out in the nursery. Timothy Lion, Train Engine, Skin Horse, Model Boat and Velveteen Rabbit all spring to life. Actors represent the ‘spirit’ of each toy with late-Victorian flavor in the dialogue and costuming in this creatively rendered adaption.