Auditions for SBCT’s Velveteen Rabbit scheduled Jan. 28

Auditions for the South Baldwin Community Theatre’s production of Velveteen Rabbit will be held on Jan. 28 from 1-5 p.m. at South Baldwin Community Theatre. For more info, email growliecat@ yahoo.com. The Velveteen Rabbit is scheduled April 21-30 at the theatre, located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. The enchanting version of the classic children’s story will touch your heart. Unbeknownst to Andrew’s grumpy nursemaid, there is a life to the playthings on the floor and in the toy cabinet when the lights go out in the nursery. Actors represent the ‘spirit’ of each toy with late-Victorian flavor in the dialogue and costuming in this creatively rendered adaption of the miraculous story of a stuffed animal made real by a child’s love and a little magi

