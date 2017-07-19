Aug. 12 golf tourney benefits Perdido Bay Football Club

The Perdido Bay Football Club will host an August 12 golf tourney to raise money for its youth soccer program at Perdido Bay Golf Club.

The Perdido Chamber of Commerce will co-host the four person scramble. Entry fee is $75 per player or $300 per team. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., with the shotgun start to follow at noon.

Hole ($100) and corporate ($400 sponsorships) are available. For more info, call Kenny Skinner at 251-255-4447 or visit perdidobayfc. com.