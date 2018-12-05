Aurora’s White Christmas In The Tropics Dec. 7 at PBR

Step into the Holiday Spirit in Style on Friday, Dec. 7 from 7:30 -11:30 p.m. during Aurora’s White Christmas In The Tropics. Rock the Night away with Roxy and the Magic Johnsons during this is holiday event of the season featuring live dance music. Chef Brody of Voyagers is planning the culinary delights which will include a steamship round, mashed potato bar, vegetables and bread pudding in addition to appetizers. Please bring an unwrapped Barbie or Ken Doll or a Barbie Toy to benefit and build the Aurora’s tree for a local children’s charity. Attire is island elegant – cocktail (ladies are encouraged to ware white, but it is not required). Ties and jakets are welcome, but not required for men. Free valet parking is offered for this is a 21 and over event. Tickets are $40 plus processing fee and available at eventbrite.com. For more info, email presidentaurora1@gmail.com or call 251-979-4278. Perdido Beach Resort is located at 27200 Perdido Beach Blvd. in Orange Beach.