Author to discuss book April 6 at Southwest Library

“Liars, Cheats and Creeps: Empowering Women to End Violence in our Communities”

Author Patricia Peters Martin will host a discussion of her new book, “Liars, Cheats and Creeps: Empowering Women to End Violence in our Communities,” on Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Branch Library, located at 12248 Gulf Beach Hwy. in Pensacola. She will sign and sell copies of her book.

The book was written as a lifeline for women who are involved with men who lie, cheat, and mistreat their wives or girlfriends. Readers join a support group of four smart, educated women with careers and families, who were lied to and devastated by the people who promised to love, honor and protect them – their husbands. This event is sponsored by The Friends of the Southwest Branch Library. For information about this event and The Friends call the library at 850-453-7780 or visit mywfpl.com.