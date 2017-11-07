Author Talk w. Lester Morris Nov. 30 at Foley Pubic Library

Lester Morris, author of The Violets are Mine, will give an author talk on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Foley Public Library. Morris (pictured) will describe the degradation and violence he suffered in England’s orphanages during and after World War II. He has the ability to share these stories in a touching and matter-of-fact way, always with warmth and a ready sense of humor.

Mr. Morris is a charismatic speaker who recently moved to our area. He originally grew up in England and came to us from Austin, Texas. Morris has ultimately triumphed in his life and he wants to share this joy and relief with all who attend.

Morris has authored two books including The Violets are Mine and Did You Know? Of England. He has also authored a children’s book entitled Harry the Invisible Cricket. He will have books for sale at this presentation.

Seating is limited. Call 251-943-7665 to reserve a seat or for further information. Visit foleylibrary.org for info on this and many other events.