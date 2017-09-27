Autism Center hosts Sept. 30 Paws For Cause in Daphne

American Autism & Rehabilitation Center (AARC) will host the inaugural Paws For a Cause Dog Walk on September 30 from 8 – 11 a.m. at Daphne Utilities, located at 8301 Well Rd.

This event will raise much-needed funds for the center’s special-needs patients and will feature the walk, a dog show, food trucks, music and more! Bring the family, have some fun and support a worthy cause!

If you have a dog to bring, great! If not, come walk. The walk will take place near the American Autism & Rehabilitation Center and will be 1-2 miles.

Come participate in and watch a fun dog show! Categories will include: Best dressed/best costume, Dog most like it’s owner, Best young dog (6mo-5yrs), Best veteran (5 years+), Prettiest girl dog, Most handsome boy dog, Best in show, Best waggy tail

Large breed, Small breed, Best trick, Appealing eyes.

To enter your dog, the entry fees are $5 per category entered or $20 for unlimited categories. Drinks, food trucks and music will be available. For sponsorship or other info, email info@ americanautismcenter.com or call 251-210-1632.