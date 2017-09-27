Home / more sept 28 news / Autism Center hosts Sept. 30 Paws For Cause in Daphne

Autism Center hosts Sept. 30 Paws For Cause in Daphne

By on September 27, 2017

Autism Center hosts Sept. 30 Paws For Cause in Daphne

American Autism & Rehabilitation Center (AARC) will host the inaugural Paws For a Cause Dog Walk on September 30 from 8 – 11 a.m. at Daphne Utilities, located at 8301 Well Rd.
This event will raise much-needed funds for the center’s special-needs patients and will feature the walk, a dog show, food trucks, music and more! Bring the family, have some fun and support a worthy cause!
If you have a dog to bring, great! If not, come walk. The walk will take place near the American Autism & Rehabilitation Center and will be 1-2 miles.
Come participate in and watch a fun dog show! Categories will include: Best dressed/best costume, Dog most like it’s owner, Best young dog (6mo-5yrs), Best veteran (5 years+), Prettiest girl dog, Most handsome boy dog, Best in show, Best waggy tail
Large breed, Small breed, Best trick, Appealing eyes.
To enter your dog, the entry fees are $5 per category entered or $20 for unlimited categories. Drinks, food trucks and music will be available. For sponsorship or other info, email info@ americanautismcenter.com or call 251-210-1632.

Related Items