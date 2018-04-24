Avant Garde Krewe hosts April 27 membership meeting

The Avant Garde Mardi Gras Krewe will host a April 27 membership meeting and dinner at the Pensacola Yacht Club Sailing Center, located at 1887 Cypress Street , on April 27 starting at 6 p.m. Jackie Scrimpshire is chairman of this event and reigning King John Sevold and Queen Marcia Sevold will welcome members and guests. The Krewe enjoyed Aloha, Christmas and Parade Parties as well as our Mardi Gras Ball during this season. Membership includes active and retired members of the military and supporters of the military community. Membership dues support the functions throughout the year, so admission is free to members. Admission for Guests and Newcomers for this party is $20. Information concerning Krewe activities and Membership may be obtained by calling Elaine Ciardello at 850-382-8009.