Avant Garde Military Krewe celebrates 35th anniversary

Avant Garde Mardi Gras Krewe celebrates its 35th Anniversary this year with a Masquerade Ball on February 2 at the Pensacola Yacht Club. Reigning Queen Shawn McLaughlin and King Leon McLaughlin will open the festivities and crown the new King and Queen for the 2018 Season.

The Krewe enjoyed Aloha and Christmas Parties during the current membership year and will host a Parade Party on February 10 to coordinate with the Downtown Pensacola Mardi Gras Parade.

Membership includes active and retired members of the military and supporters of the military community.

Membership dues support the functions throughout the year, so admission is free to members and $30 for guests.

Reservation information may be obtained by calling Dean Kirschner, the ball chairman, at 850-458-7988.