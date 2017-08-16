Back to School Beach Bash Aug. 17 at Gulf Shores Public Beach

The City of Gulf Shores will host its annual Back to School Beach Bash at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 17 at the west end of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.

The Back to School Beach Bash will feature music, campfires and all of the makings for s’mores. These family-friendly events started in 2010 and have quickly become the perfect recipe for families of all ages who are looking for a little fun and excitement.

“Families are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs, friends and family to join the fun and relax on the beautiful, white sand of the Gulf Shores Public Beach,” said Programs and Events Manager Brigette Reynolds.” “The event is free and open to the public.”