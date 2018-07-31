Back to School Beach Bash is Aug. 16 in Gulf Shores

The City of Gulf Shores will host its annual Back to School Beach Bash at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 16 at the west end of the Gulf Shores Public Beach. The Back to School Beach Bash will feature music, campfires and all of the makings for s’mores. These family-friendly events started in 2010 and have quickly become the perfect recipe for families of all ages who are looking for a little free fun and excitement.

“Families are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs, friends and family to join the fun and relax on the beautiful, white sand of the Gulf Shores Public Beach,” said Programs and Events Manager Brigette Reynolds. “This event is free and open to the public.” For more information about the Back to School Beach Bash, contact the Special Events Division at 251-968-1172.