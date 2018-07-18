Back to School Sales Tax Holiday weekend July 20-22

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. (CST) on Friday, July 20, and ending at twelve midnight on Sunday, July 22, Alabama will hold its twelfth annual sales tax holiday giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, and clothing free of state sales or use tax. Local sales and use tax may apply. Retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday. This is the second year the tax holiday will occur in July, and Baldwin County and South Baldwin cities, are also participating.

Items included in the tax-free weekend include the following: clothing articles less than $100, such as Belts, Boots, Caps, Coats, Diapers Dresses, Gloves, Gym Suits, Hats, Hosiery, Jackets, Jeans, Neckties, Pajamas, Pants, Raincoats, Robes, Sandals, Scarves, School Uniforms, Shirts, Shoes Shorts, Socks, Sneakers, and Underwear

For purposes of the exemption, a computer may include a laptop, desktop, or tower computer system, which consists of a central processing unit (CPU), and devices such as a display monitor, keyboard, mouse, and speakers sold as a computer package. Computer parts and devices not sold as part of a package with the CPU, will not qualify for the exemption.

Items commonly used by a student in a course of study in which a computer is used are also included.

School supplies with a sales price of $50 or less are also included, as is written material commonly used by a student in a course of study as a reference and to learn the subject being taught).

For more information, visit revenue.alabama. gov/salestax or call call 334-242-1490 or 866-576-6531 weekdays from 9 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m.