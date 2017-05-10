Backstage 309 kicks off Kaleidoscope Fine Arts Camp

June 26-30 camp showcases young performing & exhibiting artists

Kicking off at this year’s 2017 Kaleidoscope Summer Fine Arts Camp is Backstage 309, a drama/musical theater experience through which students will study technique including stage presence and positioning, acting skills, breath support and proper vocal technique. Students who choose to take this class will delve into technique while preparing for the end of the week gala which is attended by parents and friends. The camp is June 26-30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sponsored by the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance and the First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores, the camp is designed to not only showcase the talents of performing and exhibiting artists, but also to share the journeys which led to their careers in the fine arts arena. Students are able to select class preference for the hands-on workshops, while all will enjoy several live professional performances throughout the week.

Daily hands-on classes, taught by professional artists and instructors, will include a choice of several Visual Art, Dance, SyFy Writing, Music and Drama/Theater classes. To register for the camp online, visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com, stop by the GCAA Gallery on E. 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores (across from Acme Oyster House), or the First Presbyterian Church. Tuition for the entire week is $115 per student ($100 additional siblings); both partial and full scholarships are available. Call 251- 978-8130 for more and/or scholarship information.

Pictured: River Hallex, playing The Cowardly Lion, shares a fun onstage moment with the cast moment during last year’s scene from The Wizard of Oz; SFAC Interns Audrey Belle and Lily Davis enjoying camp to the fullest. Several high school interns assist camp coordinators and teachers each year; Emilie Rattner displaying artwork created in a visual arts class.