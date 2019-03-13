Baldwin Cattlewomen’s Assn. host beef cook-off

The Baldwin County Cattlewomen’s Association, under the direction of President Diane Sopr, sponsored the annual Baldwin County Junior and Senior High School beef cook off which was held at the Alfa building in Robertsdale on Tuesday, February 26. Coordinator of the event was Joni Ojard a Food, Wellness and Dietetics teacher at Spanish Fort High School.

Junior and Senior winners will advance to the Alabama Jr. & Sr. High School State Cookoff on April 6, 2019 at Carver High School in Montgomery. Those students advancing from Baldwin County are: Junior Division – First Place – Elise Belmar, Spanish Fort High School – Cheesy Ground Beef Pasta Skillet

Senior Division – Second Place– Dean Nikolaevich, Foley High School – Beef Wellington. Other contestants in the Junior division were: Maddy Williams, 2nd Place, Central Baldwin Middle School and Carrie salter, 3rd place, Robertsdale High School.

The entries were judged on palatability, appearance, healthfulness and nutritional balance, and flavor. The judges were Ed Johnson, Ramona Wagner, and Mary Ann Lindsay. Pictured: Maddy Williams, Elise Belmar, Carrie Salter, Dean Nikolaevich.