Baldwin & Escambia students can apply for music scholarships

In the past several years the Frank Brown Foundation for Music has developed a scholarship program. This program offers college bound Baldwin and Escambia County high school seniors financial assistance in pursuit of their academic careers. The program has been enhanced this year by generous support from the Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce and offers a Baldwin County senior and an Escambia County senior the opportunity for a $2,500 award. Deadline for essay submissions is April 1. The essay should describe their current career plans as well as the role music plays in their lives. Essays should be submitted to Frank Brown Songwriters’ Festival Director, Andy Haynes at andy@fbisf.com. Or, call 251-978-6213 for details.