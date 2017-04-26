Baldwin Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast May 4 in Foley

Foley United Methodist Church Spirit Center will be the host site for the 2017 Baldwin County Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast on May 4. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m., with the program starting at 8 a.m. This year’s speaker is Terry Ray Rhodes, and the event raises funds for Ecumenical Ministries of Baldwin County. Admission is $20 per person or tables of 7 for $125.

The church is located at 915 N Pine St. in Foley. For more info, call 251-943-3445.