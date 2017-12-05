Baldwin Pops Christmas Concert Dec. 7 at G.S. Cultural Center

Baldwin Pops Christmas Concert Dec. 7 at G.S. Cultural CenterBaldwin Pops Christmas Concert Dec. 7 at G.S. Cultural Center

The Baldwin Pops Band, conducted by Dr. Jason Rinehart, will present “A Gulf Coast Christmas” in Gulf Shores on Dec. 7 at Gulf Shores Cultural Center Auditorium starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Santa plans to drop in for a short visit with the children during the concert, and a Toys for Tots representative will be collect new toys. The Cultural Center is located at 19470 Oak Rd W. (County Rd. 6).