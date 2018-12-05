Baldwin Pops free holiday concert Dec. 10 in Foley

The Baldwin Pops Band, conducted by Dr. Jason Rinehart, will present “A Gulf Coast Christmas” on Dec. 10 show at The Foley Civic Center beginning at 7 p.m. The family friendly, festive concert is free and festivities include a special visit from Santa plans to drop in for a short visit with the children. Pictures with Santa will be available for $5 in the lobby during intermission.

A Toys for Tots representative from the U.S Marine Corps Reserve will be available to collect new unwrapped toys for those who wish to contribute.

Conductor Dr. Jason Rinehart will lead the band in presenting a festive concert that includes Jingle Bells, arranged by Jay Dawson; Suite from the Nutcracker by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, arranged by James Curnow; Christmas on Broadway, arranged by John Higgins and White Christmas by Irving Berlin, arranged by John Moss. More info: baldwinpopsband.com, Facebook or 251-987-5757.