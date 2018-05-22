Baldwin Pops play Memorial weekend in Fairhope & Foley

The Baldwin Pops Band will present two free Memorial Weekend concerts. At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 25, the band will play at Heritage Park in Foley. The second concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 28 at Henry George Park in Fairhope. Conductor Dr. Jason Rinehart will lead the Baldwin Pops in selections including American Salute, Hymn to the Fallen, Stone Gardens, Lest We Forget, God of Our Fathers, and The Stars and Stripes Forever. Guests should bring chairs or blankets and are encouraged to bring a picnic supper. After intermission, there will be a children’s parade with flags. The Checkered Tablecloth Award will be presented to the person or group with the most interesting picnic setup.

The Foley concert is part of Foley’s Music and a Movie series. The scheduled movie is Wonder. Please look up VisitFoley.com for more information. The concert in Foley is sponsored by the City of Foley and the concert in Fairhope is sponsored by the City of Fairhope. In addition, the Baldwin Pops Band is sponsored by a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts. More info: baldwinpops.com, Facebook or 251-987-5757.