Baldwin Pops plays free concert Oct. 15 behind O.B. Senior Center

The City of Orange Beach will host a free concert featuring the Baldwin Pops Concert Band. on Sunday, October 15 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. on the lawn behind the Orange Beach Senior Center, located at 26251 Canal Road, less than ¼ mile east of Hwy. 161. This will be the Pops ninth year to hold a concert in Orange Beach.

Both the O.B. Senior Center & adjacent O.B. Library will be open, making for easy access for those using wheelchairs or walkers. Plenty of restroom facilities are available. The senior center & library are located directly on Wolf Bay and offer a commanding waterfront view. Plus, you can expect a beautiful sunset this time of year. Plenty of parking is available.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnics and beverages. Many family, church, club and community groups use this concert opportunity to gather for some fun social time. A Checkered Tablecloth Award will be presented to the group judged to have the most interesting picnic setup. There will also be a kids parade through the crowd following the intermission.

This free event is brought to you by the City of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism. For more info, contact the Orange Beach Parks & Recreation Department at 251-981-3440 or visit cityoforangebeach.com.