Baldwin teacher’s reading list garners social media attention

By Fran Thompson

It’s not about politics, says Eddie Tyler, Superintendent of the Baldwin County Public School System. Even if the books were authored by Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama or Nancy Pelosi, Tyler would have had a problem with a Spanish Fort High School 12th grade AP social studies summer reading list that has since been withdrawn.

Tyler said he was responding to criticism posted to the Huffington Post and social media outlets from California and Illinois that the Baldwin County Public School System was circulating right wing propaganda to students.

The publicity will definitely not hurt Teacher Gene Ponder, a candidate for Al. Lieutenant Governor back in 2010, if he ever seeks political office again in our deeply red state.

“When we don’t adhere to a process for vetting an official reading list we find ourselves in jeopardy of placing inappropriate material in the hands of students,’’ Tyler said. “It is my job as superintendent to not allow this to happen at any grade level.

“I believe that any books placed before the social studies departmental committee will be given a thorough review by those educators,’’ Tyler said.

Books on the list included “Guilty: Liberal “Victims” and Their Assault on America,’’ “Liberty & Tyranny: A Conservative Manifesto,’’ “Climate of Corruption: Politics & Power Behind The Global Warming Hoax,’’ and “Liberalism is a Mental Disorder: Savage Solutions.”

“The problem wasn’t the list, the problem was that the list had not gone through the proper vetting process. After speaking with the teacher, he admitted as much, and I appreciated his honesty,’’ Tyler said. “I encourage our teachers to balance their teachings of political philosophies so they appropriately reflect the real world we live in today. As superintendent, I want our students to have a balanced education