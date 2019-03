Ballyhoo celebration of arts & culture March 2 in Waterway Village

By Eloise Thomley

The Ballyhoo Fine Arts Festival will be held on March 2 from 10a.m. until 6 p.m. at Waterway Village (116 E. 24th Ave.) in Gulf Shores. This is the fifth year for this fun-filled event, which features more than 60 artists from all over the United States. Visitors can expect to see paintings of all media, exceptional pottery, carved wood, metal art, handcrafted jewelry and fiber art. Delicious seafood and other culinary delights will make this an all-day fun event.

The Ballyhoo Festival is an event of the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance, a non-profit organization with office and art gallery at 225 E. 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores. For information about the festival, visit www.ballyhoofestival.org or gulfcoastartsalliance.com.

Cultural Exchange With Poarch Creek Indians

The Poarch Creek Indians are descendants of a segment of the original Creek Nation, which once covered almost all of Alabama and Georgia. Unlike many southeastern Indian tribes, the Poarch Creeks were not removed from their tribal lands, and have lived together for over 150 years at Poarch, Alabama. They are the only nationally recognized tribe in the State of Alabama.

Portions of their history will be revealed to those attending the Ballyhoo Festival on March 2. This is a special opportunity of children to learn about Native American history. Cultural Director, Chris Blackburn, will describe the Poarch heritage as tribal members perform original tribal dance in ceremonial regalia. Each dance has a specific meaning and will be described by Blackburn. Those attending will be invited to join the tribe for their last tribal dance of each performance.

Ballyhoo Fun For Children

The Ballyhoo Train will be transporting children around the grounds at the Ballyhoo Festival on March 2. The train will stop at the Lollipop Crossing to fetch special treats for each child.

Creative little minds will love the Children’s Art Tents, which will feature special opportunities for kids to make their own art projects. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will have different zoo animals, a special treat for children and adults.

Parking & Shuttles

Parking for the Ballyhoo Festival will be in the City of Gulf Shores parking lot directly across from the festival. There will also be parking at the First Baptist Church of Gulf Shores with shuttle buses to transport back and forth. Additional parking will be at the Gulf Shores Church of Christ.

Ballyhoo Stage Line-up

10 a.m. – The Band Rex

12 p.m. – Poarch Creek Indians

1 p.m – Jubal

3 p.m. – Poarch Creek Indians

4 p.m. – Light Travelers