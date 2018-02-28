Ballyhoo Festival March 3 at Waterway Village in Gulf Shores

By Joanna Almond

Do You Ballyhoo? The annual Ballyhoo Festival will be held at Waterway Village on March 3 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The festival will feature over 50 regional artists, including mediums like painting, pottery, wood working, metal work, and other fine art. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians will be dressed in traditional ceremonial regalia, and perform their original tribal dance at 11AM and 4PM. Bring the kids and watch them ride the trackless train through the festival and get creative with family friendly art projects. Come enjoy activities and local seafood, art demonstrations, and Live music! Celebrate life, art, and culture all in one place at 116 East 24th Ave., Gulf Shores! Admission is free to the festival and shuttle transportation will be available the day of Ballyhoo.

Children’s Activities: Children are free to enjoy the Ballyhoo trackless train and ride it around the festival grounds. Look for the three pink tents featuring kid friendly arts and crafts will be available for all to enjoy! Children will be able to create Indian necklaces, make a sailboat and paint our ocean shells. Leave the festival with your own piece of artwork created by your little one.

Parking & Shuttles: Parking and shuttles will be available at Gulf Shores First Presbyterian Church, First Baptist church, Gulf Shores Church of Christ and the Waterway Village City parking lot.

Ballyhoo Entertainment: Enjoy performances by the Indie-Folk act Jubal, Knoxville, Tn and local favorites, The Band Rex, and Elaine Petty and Mac Walter.

Poarch Creek Indians: The Poarch Creek Indians will perform original tribal dance in Pow Wow regalia at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians are descendants of a segment of the original Creek Nation, which once covered almost all of Alabama and Georgia. Unlike many southeastern Indian tribes, the Poarch Creeks were not removed from their tribal lands, and have lived together for over 150 years. In 1984, the United States Government acknowledged that the Poarch Band of Creek Indians exists as an “Indian Tribe” and 172 acres were declared a Reservation. The Tribe is the only federally recognized Tribe in the State of Alabama. Ballyhoo is honored to offer cultural exchange with the Poarch Creek Indians. Adults and children are encouraged to learn the meaning of each tribal dance and the symbols of the ceremonial dress.

More than 50 artists on display: The Ballyhoo Fine Arts Festival will include over 50 artists from Alabama and surrounding states and feature their one of a kind art work. Artists such as Leeds potter, Larry Allen; Magnolia Springs potter, Anne Webb; and Homewood artist Michael Davis are just a few that will have their work on display and available to purchase.

Ballyhoo Performance Schedule

9-11 a.m. – Jubal

11-12 p. m. – Poarch Band of Creek Indians

12-1 p.m. – Jubal

2-3 p.m. – The Band Rex

3-4 p.m. – Elaine Petty & Mac Walter

4-5 p.m. – Poarch Band of Creek Indians