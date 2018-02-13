Ballyhoo Festival March 3 at Waterway Village in Gulf Shores

By Joanna Almond

Do You Ballyhoo? The annual Ballyhoo Festival will be held at Waterway Village on March 3 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The festival will feature over 50 regional artists, including mediums like painting, pottery, wood working, metal work, and other fine art. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians will be dressed in traditional ceremonial regalia, and perform their original tribal dance at 11AM and 4PM. Bring the kids and watch them ride the trackless train through the festival and get creative with family friendly art projects. Come enjoy activities and local seafood, art demonstrations, and Live music! Celebrate life, art, and culture all in one place at 116 East 24th Ave., Gulf Shores! Admission is free to the festival and shuttle transportation will be available the day of Ballyhoo. More info: GulfCoastArtsAlliance.com or Facebook.