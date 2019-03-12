Bama hosts March 23 Half Marathon & 5K

In a special salute to America’s fallen heroes, Perdido Key’s iconic 50-year old “Roadhouse” is donating 100% of registration fees collected to the Special Operation Warrior Foundation at it’s 6th Annual Beach Run/Walk for America’s Warriors, Saturday, March 23. Donations are $75 for the 7:30 a.m. ½ marathon (13.1 mile) run and $25 for the 5k (3.1 mile) run/walk at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded three deep, all age groups, in run, walk and ½ marathon with special awards to overall female and male winners. Along with t-shirts, all entrants will be provided plenty of food and beverage at the after-race party.

The Special Operations Warrior Foundation ensures financial aide and counseling to families of these fallen heroes along with full scholarship grants to their children. This year’s Beach Run honors the family of TGST Howard A. Walters, 20th Special Operations Squadron, Air Force Special Operations Command, who died November of 2003 in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.

For those who would like to participate with a donation, as a virtual athlete, sign up at beachruns.itsyour race.com. It’s still $25 and $75 but you’ll receive a virtual athlete completion certificate and souvenir t-shirt by mail. Over $8,000 was raised last year! Afterwads, stick around for the award c