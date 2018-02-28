Bama hosts March 24 Warrior Half Marathon & 5K

The Flora-Bama’s 5th Annual Beach Run/Walk for America’s Warriors, with 100% of the registration fees going to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, will be held on Saturday, March 24, with a half marathon scheduled a 7:30 a.m. and a 5K Run & Walk at 9 a.m.

The start and end point is the beach behind the Flora-Bama, located at the Florida-Alabama state line directly on the Gulf of Mexico. All 5K runners will be headed into Alabama and all 1/2 marathon runners will be headed into Florida. Both runs are entirely on the beach.

100% of the registration fees will go to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which ensures full scholarship grants as well as educational and family counseling to the surviving children of Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps special operations personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty and immediate financial assistance for severely wounded special operations personnel and their families.

Entry fees are $65 for the half marathon and $25 for the 5K before March 11. Add $10 per race for late registration.

Trophies will be awarded three deep for all age groups in the run, the walk, and the half marathon. Special awards will be given for overall male and overall female, and T-shirts are guaranteed to the first 400 registered participants. The race party includes a great selection of food, Busch products from the Lewis Bear Company and live entertainment.

Register at beachruns.itsyourrace.com. For more race information or to volunteer your time, email Jessica Langston at jessica@florabama.com.