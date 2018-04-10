‘Bama preparing for Mullet Toss Week

Flora-Bama’s annual Mullet Toss weekend – officially The Interstate Mullet Toss & Gulf Coast’s Greatest Beach Party – is more about tradition than the zany idea that spurred the annual event 34 years ago.

The tossing of mullets, the only fish possessing a gizzard, commences at noon on April 27 and at 10 a.m. on April 28 & 29 from a 10-foot circle on the beach in front of the famed Lounge on the Al-Fl state line.

“We have less problems with crowds at the Mullet Toss than during the major holiday weekends,’’ Flora-Bama co-owner Pat McClellan said. “It’s a tradition for a lot of people, and they respect that tradition and respect each other.’’

McClellan added that at the core of the event is people getting together to have a good time, whether it be a yearly reunion, a family gatherings or fraternity bonding.

The cover charge, Gulfside only, begins Friday through Sunday at 9 a.m. each day. Cover is $10 for those 21 and over, and $15 for 13-20 year olds. Entry is limited to 21 and up only after 6 p.m. Membership Cards, available on line or at the door, are also accepted during the event.

Parking is $10 per car, and lots will be manned by local charities and youth sport groups.

Shuttles at $5 per head will be running non-stop starting at 7 a.m. on Friday through Sunday. Pick up spots are the Publix parking lot in Orange Beach and the Winn-Dixie lot in Perdido Key.

McClellan said many Mullet Toss patrons make condo and hotel reservations for 2019 while in town this year. “They could come here on July 4th or Memorial Day or Labor Day. But they decide that something we created was going to be their weekend to have a party, and they come back every year,’’ he said.

Cost to toss a mullet is $15, which includes a souvenir t-shirt. A portion of Mullet Toss proceeds benefit the Community Drug & Alcohol Council, Inc., local Boys & Girls Clubs, and y