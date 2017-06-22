Bama’s Miss Firecracker Bikini Contest July 4 at 3 p.m.

In addition to live music from rotating bands on three stages and food choices from royal red shrimp to All-American BBQ, Independence Day at the Flora-Bama will include the Miss Firecracker Bikini Contest beginning at 3 p.m. on July 4 in the tent stage. The top three in the contest will split cash prizes and qualify to come back and compete for Miss Flora-Bama on Saturday, September 2 (Labor Day weekend) for the grand prize of $5000. Women must be 21 and up to enter the Bud Light sponsored contest. Registration for the contest begins at 1 p.m. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Al-Fl state line. For a full listing of the Flora-Bama music line-up and ativities turn to pages 32-33.