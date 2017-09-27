Barbells For Boobs Oct. 21 at Foley’s CrossFit Strong Heart

CrossFit Strong Heart, located at 1340 S Commercial Dr. in Foley, will hold its 2nd Annual Barbells for Boobs fundraiser on October 21 from 9-1 p.m. to raise funds to promote early breast cancer detection. . The event is open to the public, and all proceeds from food, drinks, shirts and the silent auction (in addition to the donations) will go to the Barbells for Boobs, a 501c3 organization.

“ Last year, our gym was third in the state for most money raised. This year, we hope to be number one,’’ said Christy Bledsoe, event manager. “. “The event will include prizes, games, WOD (workout of the day), food, drinks and auctions. There is no cost for the WOD, but donations are welcome.

For more info or to make a donation to the charity, visit #barbellsforboobs, #crossfitstrongheart or call 850-390-2828.

Pictured: Participants in the 2016 Barbells For Boobs.