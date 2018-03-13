BBQ & Blues Cook-Off March 17 in Heritage Park

The annual BBQ & Blues Cook-Off will be held March 17 in downtown Foley’s Heritage Park. In addition to great food, enjoy live blues music, arts and crafts, and children’s activities. Mostly, enjoy the delicious, finger-licking, grilled concoctions from competing BBQ teams. The BBQ & Blues Cook-Off is a gated and ticketed event. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by going online or at the gate the day of the event. Boston Butts can be purchased for pick-up on site for $30.

Butts are provided by LA BBQ. Info: foleybbqandblues.com.

Teams are comprised of companies and individuals competing for bragging rights in multiple categories from Best “Q”, Best Sauce, or Anything “Butt”.